'My 3-year-old has been on more than 50 flights. Here are my top toddler travel hacks.'

My son Finn has been on 71 flights and visited 17 countries. At the time of writing, he is three years and eight months old.

To say we like to travel is an understatement.

He's also been to five of the seven states and territories in Australia. Travel is normal for him. This is — and always will be — the life he knows.

Why do we travel so much? Because we can. But also to visit family and friends across the world, attend weddings, go to business events for me and maximise the perks by including the whole family. And because we love it.

Some of these international trips, including my most recent to the USA, I've tackled as a solo parent. It's worth it for the moments I share with my son and our loved ones.

So often I hear people saying they're going to wait until their kids are older to travel so they can remember it, but I believe this is such a loss of special time to share with your little one. Not to mention making the most of some sweet savings when kids are young enough to travel free.

