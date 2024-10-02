Heidi Young was enjoying a day in the park with her sons when she heard it.

A woman was crying out for help a few metres away, holding her choking baby face down and attempting to administer back blows.

When nothing changed, the paediatric nurse of two decades sprung into action.

"I walked over, grabbed the baby and started doing choking first aid" Heidi told Mamamia.

"The mum was screaming: 'I didn't know what to do! I didn't know what to do!'."

After five back blows, the baby was still "limp and grey".

"She had her eyes open, but she wasn't breathing," Heidi described. "She had a complete obstruction."

Video: Instagram/@thenestcpr

"I got to the fifth back blow, and I thought, 'Shit, I'm gonna have to turn her over and start doing chest thrusts'."

"They're very invasive," the nurse explained. "You sort of have to press down the sternum. And you don't really want to have to do that, because it's not very nice."