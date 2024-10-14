Everyone is bag-maxxing right now.

The bags. They now have more personality than most humans. And we need to discuss. Because in case you missed it, bag accessories are in again — and it's hit a whole new level.

With high-fashion handbag brands from Birkin, Coach and Miu Miu now pre-accessorising bags with luxury keychains, pins, furry pompoms, charms and tassels, the challenge has now shifted from making your bag look cute to curating your bag with a new level of individuality and persona. Especially when they now already come pre-charmed.

In 2024, 'bag-maxxing' is well and truly here, and if your bag is blank, it's simply not complete.

Just look up 'bag charms' on TikTok. It's like a nostalgic taste of children's schoolbags on steroids — anything goes. There are also pages like @shopbagcrap on Instagram that offer vintage bag charm packs (Tamagotchis! Old keyrings! Random STUFF!).

