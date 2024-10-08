'I went on my honeymoon alone after my fiancé died. Here's what I've learned about grief.'

Laura Murphy just went on a very different honeymoon to the one she envisioned.

The 28-year-old lawyer and her fiancé, Devon, had been together for three years and spent virtually every moment together.

"We worked together as well," Laura told Mamamia.

"He was outgoing and funny and shone so bright. He was always cracking jokes and making up songs and just had a way of making people around him feel better about themselves."

A dedicated runner and dog dad, Laura said Devon couldn't wait to have children.

While they didn't have a set plan for their honeymoon, they wanted to start in England for their friend's wedding in August, before heading to Italy and Portugal.

But just one month before their wedding in June this year, the unthinkable happened.

Devon passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

"He was very healthy and went for a run that morning, there were no signs," Laura said.

Still in the depths of grief as her wedding day came and went without the love of her life, Laura made the decision to still go on their intended honeymoon alone.

"I needed to remove myself from the environment I was in — staying in our house surrounded by all of our things and the life I thought we would have — because I truly felt I would not survive if I didn't try something else," she told Mamamia.