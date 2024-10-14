You really shouldn't be peeing in the shower.

We've all been there. You're in the shower, warm water cascading down your body, and suddenly nature calls. It's tempting to let it flow, isn't it? A cheeky shower wee.

You think, surely I'm just doing my bit for the environment and saving water? After all, it's all going down the drain anyway, right?

Well, hold your horses (or in this case, your bladder), because experts are warning that this seemingly harmless habit could be causing more trouble than it's worth.

How common is peeing in the shower?

Let's face it, peeing in the shower has been a bit of a taboo topic, but it's time we officially address the elephant in the bathroom.

According to a 2020 Showers to You survey, a whopping 76% of people admit to answering nature's call while lathering up. But before you join the majority, you might want to consider the potential consequences.

Dr. Emma Qureshey, a Houston-based obstetrician, has taken to TikTok to set the record straight.

"The first thing I would never do is pee in the shower, or more importantly, pee standing up," she warns in her viral video.

But why, you ask? Well, it's not just about hygiene (although that's certainly a factor).

Dr. Qureshey explains, "It is one, not very hygienic, but more important than that, it will destroy your pelvic floor, and also it might create mental associations where you hear water running and all of a sudden you need to run to the bathroom."