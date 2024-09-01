'I told my husband I secretly hate my engagement ring. His reaction floored me.'

There's no happier time than when the person you love most 'pops the question'. There's shock, elation and overflowing love, but for one Reddit user there was also a certain kind of horror. The horror that despite her careful coaching, her fiance had picked a ring she didn't like.

At just 25, Natalie* had been with her husband for three years when he proposed.

He wanted to do a traditional engagement where it was mostly a surprise for her, so he asked her family, picked the ring himself and got down on one knee. It was all exactly as they have it in the fairytales.

However, despite Natalie being honest with her partner about what she wanted in her 'forever ring', what he picked out was nothing like it.

"I showed him many photos of rings I liked, we even shopped together and picked a few we both loved," she shared online. "He ended up proposing with a ring that looks nothing like anything we had picked together."

To her horror, Natalie later found out that her groom had decided to override her wishes for the ring on his mother's advice. The mother-in-law was the reason for being denied the ring of her dreams.

"He told me later he showed his mum photos of what I liked and in short, she disagreed," she shares. "She didn't like that we had picked lab-created or moissanite stones. She also told him the shapes that I liked were 'dated'."

Natalie said that her mother-in-law had previously had one of those shapes she deemed 'dated' and had recently spent thousands of dollars getting her ring redesigned with a more modern 'pear' shape.