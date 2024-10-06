'I was a chronic over-packer, until I tried the Style Maths method.'

As a self-confessed maximalist, my wardrobe has always been a spirited playground of textures, patterns, and colours. And as a model, I spend a lot of time in far flung places, collecting new clothing treasures for fun. I thrive on going somewhere unexpected and stumbling on unique pieces.

However, this love affair often results in chaotic travel packing where I'm overwhelmed by the whacky choices I've stuffed into my already crammed suitcase.

Frustrated by the constant struggle of putting together cohesive outfits on the go for work, or travel, I decided to try a different approach to achieve my lifelong dream of being a carry-on-only queen: the Style Maths method.

If you don't know, it's a styling formula that simplifies wardrobe choices by narrowing down your options to three tops, three bottoms, and three pairs of shoes.

This method promises not only to reduce decision fatigue but also to unleash creativity by challenging you to mix and match within these limitations. The idea was to address my specific problem: an overabundance of clothing leading to daily outfit dilemmas and wasted potential in my home/travel wardrobe.

Here's how I took on the challenge and the results that followed.