'I get so many compliments on this bag — and it was only $18.'

I… am a bag lady.

I try not to buy every bag I like, I really do. I always fight to resist, I rage against my very soul not to purchase yet another crossbody or carry-all.

But I've never been very good at self-discipline, and mostly my approach veers more towards, "F*ck it, why not?" than, "Girl… ANOTHER ONE?"

And that's how I found myself in possession of another new number recently, and the first thing I want you to know is that even though it was only $18 — truly a steal — I ummed and I aaahed for quite a while, standing there in the store. Because I am also guilt-ridden about buying things I don't need (and yes, I am self-aware enough to know I don't actually NEED more bags). But that's a story for another day.

But I have never felt more justified in parting ways with 18 bucks as I did when the compliments starting rolling in.

"Cute bag," said my server when I took myself to brunch that weekend and popped my new beauty on the table (what? I don't want it on the ground, omg).