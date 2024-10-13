'I'm a beauty writer with fine, flat hair. Here are 6 products that actually work.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

As some regular readers may know, I've been on a bit of a hair-growth journey lately. I had a blunt bob for years, but a recent boost in density thanks to having access to some of the best hair products in the biz — werk perks — inspired me to try something new.

And with a wedding on the horizon (my own), I figured now was a better time than ever to try and grow it out I say "try" because I've been down this road before and know it's hard to resist the allure of a low-maintenance chop. But that's not the problem at hand.

My current (first-world) dilemma? Getting this mane to hold a style for longer than five minutes. Whether blown out, curled, waved or otherwise, these strands simply refuse to play along (!!).

Cue, my mission to find the best finishing and styling products for all my fine-haired friends out there who no doubt feel the same. Or anyone really, after volume and hold that doesn't feel heavy.

I've got options of all styles, shapes, and sizes, from thickening foams to texture sprays, root powders and light-hold hairsprays. Scroll on for all the deets plus my honest reviews.

Watch: Show Me How: Updo Look Chic. Post continues below.