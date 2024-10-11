Yes, there’s a formula to a good night’s sleep.

Here's what you have to do:

10 hours before bed: No more caffeine.

Three hours before bed: No more food.

Two hours before bed: No more work.

One hour before bed: No more screen time, so turn off your phone, TV and computer for the night.

And finally, zero: The number of times you can hit snooze on your alarm in the morning.

Now look, these rules seem relatively simple. Everyone knows not to drink caffeine before bed and to unwind with a book over Netflix or TikTok, but this method makes the process relatively simple to follow so we can recharge, stay sharp and have more energy throughout the day.

2. Come prepared for better sleep.

Nighty Night's Sleep Effervescent was made for those who want the quality of their sleep to be, well, better. The Nighty Night tablet, made to be dissolved into water, contains high quality, active ingredients including 600mg of ashwagandha which is traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to reduce the time it takes to fall asleep. It's also scientifically formulated to improve sleep quality and promote healthy sleep patterns.

Simply drop the tablet into a glass of water, let it fizz and enjoy the elderberry flavour. It is also fast dissolving, making it a handy addition to your sleep routine (that requires almost zero effort).

3. Start a sleep ritual.

Remember being a little kid and having a strict regime to follow in the lead up before bed? A warm bath, brushing teeth, going to the bathroom one last time and then finally being tucked under the covers by mum or dad before being read a story? Does any of it ring a bell?

Well, that my friends, is what we call a sleep ritual. And it's one that even in adulthood, we should be incorporating. I'm not saying your mother has to give you a call every night to read The Very Hungry Caterpillar to you, but it's very important to have at least some bedtime rituals that can provide a calming effect.

Maybe you like a hot shower, a gua sha and a cup of warm milk before listening to some music and drifting off into an enviable sleep. Maybe you don't like any of that. And that's fine, but get some habits in place so your body gets used to shutting down every night.