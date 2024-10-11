Yes, there’s a formula to a good night’s sleep.

There's nothing much better than a perfect night's rest.
And as it turns out, there is actually a series of steps one must follow in order to sleep well, better and for longer.
Below are the five practical things you can do to set yourself up for a good night's sleep.
1. Follow the 10-3-2-1-0 method.
We've all heard of the 4-7-8 technique, a military relaxation exercise used to help someone get to sleep faster and for longer. But, as it turns out, there is another simpler trick that may help anyone looking to get some decent shut-eye.
If you've been scrolling lately, you may have seen the 10-3-2-1-0 method video that continues to go viral on Instagram. It's basically a step-by-step routine that prepares us for a good night's sleep.