This couple charged guests $500 each to attend their wedding. Guess how many showed up.

Weddings are often described as one of the most important days in a couple's life, but they're also notoriously expensive.

With the average cost of nuptials skyrocketing into the tens of thousands of dollars, many couples are left scrambling to find creative ways to manage their budgets without sacrificing their dream celebration.

One New York couple, however, took an unconventional approach that's raising eyebrows and sparking debate across the wedding industry.

Beyoncé inspired the idea.

Nova and Reemo Styles were faced with a staggering initial quote of $150,000 for their wedding. Instead of compromising on their vision or going into debt, they decided to think outside the box. Drawing inspiration from the entertainment industry, Nova had a lightbulb moment.

"People choose to go to a Beyoncé concert because they know that they're gonna have an experience. Let's put the stress on the guests, and let's sell tickets for a wedding," Nova explained to ABC7.

Despite Reemo's initial skepticism that guests wouldn't attend, the couple moved forward with their plan, pricing tickets at $333 each (approximately $505 AUD).

With a ticket, comes an experience.