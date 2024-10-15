LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $26 spray serum I love for hydrated and glowing skin.'

You know a beauty product is really bloody good when both hosts of You Beauty podcast, Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren, recommend it on the show. It doesn't happen often but — ooft! When it does, you can guarantee we're running to add it to our (collective) carts.

That's why we need to tell you all about Leigh and Kelly's latest skincare obsession — a product they've both recommended and loved on Friday's Spendy Savey episode (if you're not already listening, get it in your ears!).

Watch: Speaking of Leigh Campbell, here's five minutes with her! Post continues below.





On the podcast, Leigh said, "Kelly, you've influenced me subliminally. You spoke about a spray serum about six months ago now. When I was doing my semi-regular iHerb order, I added all my favourites into the basket, then search 'top rated best seller', and read all the reviews, and added things I haven't tried."

"I ordered the d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum — and I thought it sounded very familiar. Then the lightbulb went off in my head — Kelly recommended it to me a few months ago!"

As Leigh shared, you can get it on sites like Amazon or iHerb.

"This is delicious," she shared. "It's got a huge amount of really popular reviews and has over 100 units sold in the last 30 days."