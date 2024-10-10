Step aside jeggings, Gen Z has a new fake denim alternative.

Hear that? You hear it? It's the ghost of your (jeggings) past coming back to haunt you.

Only it looks a little different. Dare we say, even comfier!

Because Gen Z has found their own terrifying alternative to denim, and we need to talk about it, immediately. And no, we're not talking about 'barrel jeans'.

They're called 'sweans' and they sound just as cursed as you'd think.

Watch: Clare Stephens reviews the chaps festival trend, and it goes exactly how you'd expect. Post continues below.



Video via: Mamamia

A snazzy combination of sweatpants and jeans, 'sweans' promise comfort and style in one fashionable (?) pant.

Yes, sweatpants and jeans. In one.

And according to the internet, there's a particular brand that's been doing the rounds with their popular pair of 'sweans'.

Rag & Bone's Miramar Denim Sweatpants have been going viral — and the people can't get enough. Like they're literally selling out in the US, with the brand pumping out more than 200,000 units this year so far.

undefined