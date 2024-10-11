How to hack your annual leave to get the most days off in 2025.

Yes, I am fully aware it's October (barely). But any second now, it'll be November, which is basically December and, oh look! Here's 2025, kicking down the door like the cool guy who just rocked up to the party with his boombox on his shoulder and when did it become 1989 again??

But I digress.

Holidays are one of life's greatest joys. At a close second? Free sh*t. Or… finding a great bargain. Getting half off. Discounts. Etcetera.

And one of my greatest joys is mooshing the two together by way of hacking public holidays to give my annual leave days a juicy boost.

'Free days off' is kind of like free money, which is unquestionably the best thing ever. And scoring whopping 16-day break for the price of just seven annual leave days? Well, that's better than half price, and it is 100 per cent possible in 2025.

It's girl math but better.

It's public holiday math.

And because these hacks aren't exactly state secrets, now is the absolute right time to be locking in the following dates with your boss, and giving yourself something big to look forward to as we inch closer to the new year. Even if it is technically a couple of months away still.