7 affordable K-Beauty products to add to cart for glowing skin.

This article was originally published in Adore Beauty.

There is something about K-Beauty that just feels so comfortable and warm. I know that's a weird thing to say about a whole skincare category but hear me out.

When you go a bit too hard on the actives or on the hunt for a more gentle retinol that is still effective, y'know who will always be there for you?

K-Beauty.

Beautiful, gentle, calming K-Beauty. Think green tea, ginseng and rice extract; a mask, an essence or a thick cream.

In K-Beauty philosophy, maintaining skin hydration and elasticity is key.

This is reflected in products like hydrating toners, essences, and sheet masks renowned for their ability to moisturise deeply.

Not only are K-Beauty products highly effective, but they are also quite accessible, offering top-tier formulations at affordable prices.

Me, personally? I adore a deal.