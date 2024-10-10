How would you feel if you saw your new husband doing this at your wedding?

A wedding is the time for celebration. Think champagne, speeches, dancing, and… work? A recent photo of a groom working on his laptop during his own wedding was recently shared to LinkedIn, and the Internet's response has been, well, let's just say spirited.
The co-founder of an AI startup company in the US called Thoughtly, Torrey Leonard shared a snap of his co-founder, Casey Mackrell, wearing his wedding suit and working on his laptop while guests danced. But while the post was meant to be a compliment, things quickly turned sour.
"My co-founder Casey has built a reputation for himself as 'the guy who sits on his laptop in bars' from San Francisco to New York City. Last week Thoughtly brought on a customer that needed to launch within two weeks. He just so happened to be getting married within that two week window," Leonard wrote.