How would you feel if you saw your new husband doing this at your wedding?

Others focused on how this reflected poorly on the company's culture.

"So your company has such terrible work/life balance that you can't have a WEDDING without having to work? That's just sad as hell," read one comment.

Another agreed, writing, "This would just make me question the time management skills of Thoughtly."

In an interview with news.com.au, Leonard defended his decision to upload the photo, and clarified that while it may be hard to understand from the outside, the way their business works requires 24/7 commitment.

"As a company, what we do is very high-stakes," Leonard said. "Every single one of our customers, they depend on us to function perfectly, 24/7, around the clock, no questions asked."

He continued, "We work with many publicly traded companies across the globe, and we spend long hours of the night, early mornings awake, monitoring these calls, proactively fixing issues, fixing problems, building new features."

Leonard went on to say that despite how it may have seemed in his original post, it was a quick task that did not take Mackrell long to complete.

"The context of this post, he had to solve a problem, and it was really only something that he could solve," he explained. "It was a three- to five-minute task. We understand that this lifestyle is not for everybody. It's obviously something that is a lot of work, but it's something that we love."