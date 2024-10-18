'Same shit, just a slightly better view' is the sentiment any parent who's ventured on holidays with a kid would know too well. You pack up half your house, wrangle excited children into the car, and arrive at your destination only to realise: the word holiday often feels like a cruel joke.

However, that notion was pleasantly challenged for me recently. After a couple of intense weeks of work and family juggle (I have three kids under seven and a full-time job that, at times, can be demanding), I was desperate for a break. We decided to have a long weekend at a holiday home called Cullengetty Estate in Berry, NSW.

The property is around two hours from Sydney, which was already perfect as we left early that morning, stopping at Kiama for brekkie and a play (highly recommend: Penny Whistlers cafe and a stop at the Kiama blowhole), without anyone getting too restless.

Watch: Things parents never say on school holidays. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Nestled in the picturesque countryside, this sprawling property offered everything we needed for a family getaway — and then some. As we pulled up to the estate, the kids' eyes widened at the sight of the beautiful country-style home. But it wasn't until we stepped inside that I realised we'd hit the jackpot.