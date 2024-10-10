Kellie Finlayson was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer at 25. She told us what's happened since.

At just 25, Kellie Finlayson's life was turned upside down.

After experiencing symptoms of discomfort in her stomach from age 23, she sought the help of a naturopath and a GP who sent her for further testing.

While a discrepancy was found in her stool sample, she was so young that doctors weren't overly concerned and booked her in for an appointment eight months later to further investigate her results.

However, by that time she was pregnant and couldn't proceed. Instead, she focused on the arrival of her beautiful baby daughter, Sophie.

But after Sophie was born, Finlayson found she was still experiencing similar symptoms as before.

After returning to the GP, they found blood in her stool. Within three days, she was finally having a colonoscopy.

It was here the doctor delivered a devastating blow.

Finlayson was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer. She was 25 years old, a new mum and had a loving partner, Jeremy, whom she hoped to marry.