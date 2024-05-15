'I shared photos of my bathroom renovation online. Then people spotted one major flaw.'

The tiles had finally been laid in my new bathroom, so I snapped some photos to post on Instagram.

"I'm so nervous about this, but I love them!" I captioned the pics.

They were gorgeous shades of pink — colourful and fun — exactly what I wanted.

It was part of my big backyard reno that included a pool and a pool house and was pretty stressful as I was spending every last cent of my redrawn mortgage on it.

I was so happy with my choices so far, especially the beautiful pink tiles. Until I saw one comment...

"Um I hate to tell you this, but I think it looks like rows of d*cks," the message said.

I was expecting compliments and praise! Not penis chat!

I hadn't done anything to improve my home before this — all my focus and money is usually spent on overseas trips. But my 14-year-old daughter and I needed more space than my old 60s red brick home could give us, and when I realised a swimming pool and a pool house would be less expensive than a house remodel I was all in.