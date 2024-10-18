We've been getting 'the ick' for forever. But now it's gone too far.

The ick is trending.

We hear it online, we hear it in reality TV, and there was even an entire episode of the cult Netflix hit Nobody Wants This dedicated to the phenomenon where attraction dies and is replaced by that harbinger of doom in a relationship: contempt.

But let's not pretend that the ick is something new. Since time immemorial - or at least a time before social media - women have been experiencing the ick. First coined in the TV show Ally McBeal, and further popularised in a 2003 episode of Sex and the City, 'getting the ick' quickly became a catch-all phrase for that moment when something a potential partner does that immediately repulses you.

Psychologically, it's that moment where the heady rush of attraction fades, and a behaviour or trait in a partner cuts through the fog of lust to lodge itself in that area of your brain that registers disgust. In its purest form, the ick is useful; its logic and preference peeking up to remind you that, long term, this match your lust is in favour of, potentially won't work.