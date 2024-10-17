Japanese head spas are everywhere right now. Here's what to know before going.

If you're a beauty girl on social media, chances are you've seen the viral Japanese head spa doing the rounds. It's everywhere right now. And it looks like something I need to do, immediately.
The massage! The steam! The lights! Gah. It looks so bloody relaxing. But apparently it does a lot of good things for the health of your scalp and hair too — everything from removing build-up to increased hair growth.
Hair is having a massive moment right now, and with so many new products and viral hair trends getting around, it only feels fitting there's now a facial for your hair and scalp.
Watch: Here's Leigh Campbell on post-partum hair loss. Post continues below.
But what exactly does a Japanese head spa involve? And what kind of results can you expect?
Friend, you've come to the right place.
Below, find out everything you need to know about the viral Japanese head spa below.
What is a Japanese Head Spa?
A Japanese head spa is a hair and scalp treatment that combines therapeutic scalp massages with deep cleansing techniques, aimed at promoting overall hair and scalp health.