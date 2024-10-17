Japanese head spas are everywhere right now. Here's what to know before going.

Originating in Japan (could you guess?) the treatment has gained massive popularity worldwide, partly thanks to — you guessed it — TikTok. Just search 'Japanese head spa' and you'll find hundreds upon hundreds of clips of people trialling the treatment, touting the benefits for healthier hair.

The treatment usually begins with a scalp analysis (typically using an in-salon device), allowing the expert to assess your individual scalp health and needs. As someone who has had a scalp analysis before — this part can be CONFRONTING (hey, scalp flakes and leftover dry shampoo), but means the treatment can be totally tailored to personal concerns.

Next up, you'll receive a thorough cleansing of your scalp and hair, using gentle shampoos to remove impurities and product build-up.

The best part of the session? The scalp massage. Obviously. Not only does it look incredibly relaxing, but it also works to stimulate blood circulation, which in turn enhances the delivery of nutrients to your all-important hair follicles. Depending on the treatment, it often includes a range of nourishing serums and conditioners tailored to specific hair types, making it akin to a facial for your scalp.

With a relaxing spa-like environment, along with the expert techniques, it's the ultimate treatment for relaxation and rejuvenation.

What are the benefits of a Japanese head spa?

The benefits of a Japanese head spa extend beyond mere relaxation, offering a range of great benefits for the hair and scalp such as:

Improved scalp health: Thanks to the thorough exfoliation, the treatment helps to remove dead skin cells and product buildup, which can clog pores and mess with hair growth. This deep cleansing helps promote a healthier scalp environment, reducing issues like dandruff or irritation

Increased hair growth: The expert massage techniques work to stimulate blood flow to the scalp and increase circulation, which can promote healthier and faster hair growth.

Detoxification: The deep cleansing process helps remove toxins and environmental pollutants from the scalp to allow skin cell regeneration and repair of hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth and prevent various hair problems from developing.

Shiny hair: With a range of nourishing and conditioning products, the head spa will enhance the texture and vitality of your hair, with more regular treatments leading to visibly shinier, softer, and more manageable hair.

Stress relief: Obviously one of the most obvious benefits is the ability to reduce stress. The relaxing massage helps lower cortisol levels while increasing serotonin production, which also plays a part in your overall scalp and hair health.

Relaxation: Along with the physical benefits for scalp and hair, many people will also experience profound mental relaxation during their sessions. The spa-like setting combined with effective massage techniques helps soothe the nervous system, offering a holistic treatment that rejuvenates both the body and mind.

While some of these benefits may obviously be temporary in nature (what we would give to feel this relaxed at all times), regular treatments can lead to long-term improvements in scalp health and hair health.