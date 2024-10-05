Donna Hay shares her easy recipes she loves for when you're low on time.

When you're craving just a little warm gooey, chocolatey sweet treat, my mini brownie fits the bill exactly. This perfectly molten choc delight is the ideal size for sharing (or not… no judgement!)
Snacking brownie
- ½ cup (75g/2¾ oz) plain (all-purpose) flour
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- ⅔ cup (160g/5½ oz) firmly packed brown sugar
- 60g (2 oz) unsalted butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- 50g (1¾ oz) dark (70% cocoa) chocolate chunks
- Vanilla bean ice-cream, to serve
- Preheat oven to 160°C (325°F). Line a 12cm (4¾ in) ovenproof skillet or frying pan with non-stick baking paper.
- Combine the flour, cocoa, sugar, butter, vanilla and egg in a bowl.
- Add the chocolate chunks and stir to combine.
- Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until the brownie is set.
- Allow the brownie to cool in the pan for 2 minutes. Serve warm with ice-cream or leave to cool completely before serving. Serves 1–2.
Cook's note: You can also bake this brownie in a 1-cup (250ml) capacity ramekin or pie tin.
