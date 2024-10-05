Donna Hay shares her easy recipes she loves for when you're low on time.

When you're craving just a little warm gooey, chocolatey sweet treat, my mini brownie fits the bill exactly. This perfectly molten choc delight is the ideal size for sharing (or not… no judgement!)

Snacking brownie

Image: Supplied.

½ cup (75g/2¾ oz) plain (all-purpose) flour

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

⅔ cup (160g/5½ oz) firmly packed brown sugar

60g (2 oz) unsalted butter, melted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

50g (1¾ oz) dark (70% cocoa) chocolate chunks

Vanilla bean ice-cream, to serve

Preheat oven to 160°C (325°F). Line a 12cm (4¾ in) ovenproof skillet or frying pan with non-stick baking paper.

Combine the flour, cocoa, sugar, butter, vanilla and egg in a bowl.

Add the chocolate chunks and stir to combine.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until the brownie is set.

Allow the brownie to cool in the pan for 2 minutes. Serve warm with ice-cream or leave to cool completely before serving. Serves 1–2.

Cook's note: You can also bake this brownie in a 1-cup (250ml) capacity ramekin or pie tin.

