Havaianas are making a comeback. But were they ever out?

Somewhere between our wild obsession with Adidas Sambas and the return of ballet flats, a certain piece of footwear is making a quiet comeback. And we need to talk about it as a matter of urgency.

It's the beloved Havaianas thongs — and apparently, they're the hottest thing to hit the soles of your feet right now.

Because according to the influencers, they've regained their spot as the most popular form of footwear this summer.

Dubbed the 'It Girl' sandal of 2024, it seems the people have gravitated back towards that signature slap and unrestricted freedom of the foot that once upon a time was quite literally just a beach staple.

However, it seems Havaianas have since experimented with a different, more 'fashion-forward' style, recently releasing a square-toed sandal.

And the people are frothing over it.

Watch: Speaking of thongs, here's our very own Margot Robbie breaking down Aussie slang. Post continues below.





On Australian Fashion Boutique Girls With Gems Instagram page (@girlswithgems), the brand shared some of their latest arrivals, including the newest drop from Havaianas.

"This would have to be one of the most exciting sit-downs I've probably ever done," said Renee from Girls With Gems. "Pre-Europe, I was going for a walk with one of my friends and she was like, 'What shoes are you taking away with you?'. And I went, 'Oh, my Yeezy slides, probably a few sandals…'"