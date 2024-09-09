Ask The Group Chat is Mamamia's advice series about relationships, money, culture and everything in between where we help you solve your life dilemma with our (helpful but not entirely professional) suggestions. Welcome to the chaos.

Dear MM group chat,

I helped my friend move house and in the process we accidentally broke her $1,000 mirror. To be perfectly honest, I was the one who dropped it and was extremely apologetic.

She seemed fine at the time, these things happen, but text me after asking me to pay half. But I don't have that kind of money just laying around. And I helped her move for free! What do I do?

From, Shattered.

Dear Shattered,

Six years ago, my kind, wonderful father helped me move apartments in 37 degree heat.

I live in the inner city so it required him to dismantle furniture, load them into his van, move his van every 30-minutes (because we had limited parking) drive to my new place, take everything out of his van, move his van again (also limited parking) and rebuild all my furniture.

Remembering that he did this all for me has made me so appreciative of his time and generosity and also cemented the thought that the next time I move, I'm definitely saving up so I can afford professionals.

However, at the time of moving, I was annoyed with my dad for not going fast enough.

