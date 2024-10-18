Exactly why celebs are wearing 'angel number' necklaces (and how to find out yours).

Have you ever caught yourself making a wish when you notice it's 11:11am? Do you excitedly point it out when your dinner totals to a number like $55.55, or when your bank card number ends with 2222?

These repeated numbers are referred to as "angel numbers" in new age spiritual circles, and they're having a huge moment right now.

Chances are if you love looking at your daily horoscope and you tend to suss out dates based on their star sign, you'll be interested in angel numbers. But what exactly is an angel number, and why are we so good at noticing them?

What are angel numbers?

Angel numbers are numbers that repeat in a pattern, like 2222 or 1234 or 4646. They're a new age concept based in numerology, and it's believed by some people that they are attempts by the universe (or angels, or your subconscious) to offer you wisdom, insight or direction. Numbers that repeat singularly, like 111, 222, or 333, are considered especially powerful, and all combinations are thought to have different meanings. For example, if you see the combination "333" on a car's licence plate, you should embrace your creative side.

Numbers have spiritual implications in many cultures (in Chinese culture, for example, eight is considered a lucky number and four and 13 are considered unlucky). Numerology can be traced all the way back to Greek mathematician Pythagoras, and it also comes up when people discuss the golden ratio, also known as the Fibonacci sequence.