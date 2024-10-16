Modern Etiquette: The 26 plane and travel rules we wish everyone would follow.

Ahh travel. In our minds, it's all sandy beaches and licking at a cold gelato along the Seine. In reality, it's sweaty airports, missing luggage and that one person in your hostel coughing up a lung.

So how can we make the experience of travelling that little bit more…romantic?

Well, that would be by following Mamamia's Modern Australian Etiquette Guide, a series we're doing outlining all the ways that you (and your fellow humans) can not be the actual worst.

Today we're talking about travel, a time when people's inner freak really does show.

Is it rude to recline your seat? What do you say when someone in your group wants to go to their 1,498th church and you've just had enough?

Here, we're going to walk you through all the best ways to approach travel, from the plane, to the cruise ship, to the hotel, to the theme park.

There really is nothing like confirming that you are indeed a decent human being in society. Here we go!

You can absolutely recline your seat on a plane… sometimes.

I grew up in a family of non-recliners and honestly it made me hate people who recline their seats on planes. For years I held the torch for non-recliners until I realised that if I, too, reclined my seat, I, too, would be comfortable.

There are some caveats here.

Only recline your seat for long-haul flights where you need to get some shut-eye, and ideally only when you are actually getting that shut-eye. Give your neighbours a little more space when you can.