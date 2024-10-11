'8 years after I survived cancer, my 15-year-old son received a terrifying diagnosis.'

Nat Khoury felt as though she was having an out of body experience, the day she heard the words: Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

She was 38 at the time, and the mother of three children, the youngest just two years old. Nat had been to the doctor after discovering a lump in her collarbone.

"Everyone thought it was probably nothing," says Nat, now 48.

But a needle biopsy revealed Stage 1 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"It feels so surreal. It's that out of body experience. They're talking, and you're hearing this white noise," she says.

Watch: A 35-year-old woman shares what it's like to battle cancer while pregnant. Article continues after the video.



Cleveland Clinic.

"Once the shock passed, then the fear set in. I'm a young mum, (I thought), what if I don't get through this? Who's going to look after my children?

"Once the fear kicked in, the fear kicked in. It was really tough in those early days, but I was a young mum, so I had no other choice, I had to be tough."

Nat's treatment included surgery, chemotherapy and radiation over four months.