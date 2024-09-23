The theory behind Melania Trump's $110 Christmas baubles.

There are few people more enigmatic than Melania Trump.

The former first lady is never one to do what's expected of her. During her husband Donald Trump's election campaign as the Republican nominee, there's been something a little off.

Melania has been nowhere to be seen.

Unlike her frequent appearances during his 2016 campaign, Melania has been noticeably absent from Trump's 2024 presidential bid against Vice President Kamala Harris.

And this was well before the assassination attempt while her husband spoke at a rally in Pennsylvania.

It was only at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that Trump's wife finally appeared by his side.

But just because Melania was seen at the event, it doesn't mean she was heard. Unlike Trump's running mate JD Vance's wife Usha Vance, who introduced her husband, Melania didn't speak at the event.

Melania Trump was seen but not heard at the Republican National Convention. Image: Getty.