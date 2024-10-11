'I've lost my job five times. Here's what I've learned.'

Being made redundant kind of sucks.

I know this because it’s happened to me. Actually it happened like… five times. Before I had even turned 40.

Yes, that is far too many times to have lost your job at age 37, and yes, I am way too young to be this experienced at Starting Over.

But in the industry I chose for myself all those years ago, when my eyes were still bright and my tail still bushy (print media, FYI), job losses have sadly become par for the course in recent years. As they have in many industries, frankly.

(I personally blame that whole pandemic drama, wasn't that a kick in the d**k?)

Anyway, I never thought I'd get used to losing my job (and trust me, it's not a ride I'm keen to take again) — but when I started to average *checks notes* a redundancy per year, I realised I... kind of developed a knack for it??

(Just for the record, I don't absolutely suck at what I do. From company closures to mergers and downsizing, I just seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time... a lot of the time.)

Watch: The star signs when there's a problem at work. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I don't want you to think I'm blasé about this whole job loss thing. Not at all. There’s absolutely no question that finding yourself without work is huge, especially at a time like now (hello, cozzie livs) — and a job loss can be absolutely devastating.