'I'm a 56-year-old model. This unlikely $15 product is my secret to smoother skin.'

I love lots of things about hosting You Beauty's The Formula.

Rubbing shoulders with celebs, chatting with some of the beauty industry's biggest experts, having a giggle, etc. But also, finding out everyone's deepest darkest beauty secrets. Because having a nosy into everyone's beauty cupboard gifts me some serious golden nuggets. It's the kind of stuff I often end up writing about and incorporating into my own routine because they're just that good.

And in case you missed it, last week we had the pleasure of interviewing the absolute ball of sunshine that is Kate Bell — one of Australia's most successful models with a career spanning over three decades.

And with 37 years in the industry, you can only imagine how many amazing skincare tips she's absorbed over the years. (Lots). So, of course, we asked her for all her very best recommendations.

Watch: Speaking of skincare, here's a peek at my in-flight routine for glowing plump skin post-travel! Post continues below.



Image: Mamamia

One of her most surprising secrets to glowing, smooth skin over 50? Well, it's something you probably have in your pantry.