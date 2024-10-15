There's a new breed of trending ballet flats... and they're actually comfy.

Ballet flats have undergone a huge revival over the past year. Dug from the depths of our 2009 ballerina era, today's styles are made from an assortment of materials like mesh, designed with pointed and square toes, and feature buckles, studs and straps.

Now, there's another ballet flat trend you need to add to your list, which was spotted on various runways and outside fashion shows in New York, Paris and Milan this year.

Introducing to you: the glove flat.

Watch: Leigh Campbell explains the 'wrong shoe' theory. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

As the name suggests, this new-era silhouette fits like a glove and features a medium-length toe that sits between a classic ballerina and an espadrille.

Ask any of your fashionable friends what the most iconic glove flat is on the market and they'll without a doubt mention Mansur Gavriel's iconic number.

Image: Mansur Gavriel.