There's been 5 athlete engagements during the Paris Olympic Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have truly lived up to the city's reputation as the 'City of Love,' with several heartwarming engagement stories happening right in the midst of the competition.

As if the Games weren’t already bringing us to tears, now we’re also crying over public declarations of love and sweet moments of romance.

I mean, we get it. There truly is no city more perfect for a proposal than Paris and no backdrop more fitting than the Eiffel Tower.

So if you want to feel all warm and fuzzy inside, let's take a look at the couples who are not only celebrating their athletic accomplishments but also their love for each other.

Huang Ya Qiong and Liu Yuchen.

One of the most memorable proposals occurred after the badminton mixed doubles final. Chinese badminton player Liu Yuchen seized the moment to propose to his girlfriend and fellow Olympian, Huang Ya Qiong, shortly after she won a gold medal in the event.

The proposal took place on the court, with Liu getting down on one knee and presenting Huang with a ring, much to the delight of the audience at La Chapelle Arena. Huang, still basking in the glow of her Olympic victory, was taken by surprise and joyfully accepted.

Badminton player Liu Yuchen proposes to gold medalist Huang Yaqiong. Image: Getty.