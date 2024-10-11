'I'm going to sit in the seat I paid for.' How a viral airplane hack backfired.

As a frequent solo flyer, I am very anti-middle seat (aisle girlie, through and through!). Yes, I'm aware that I'm in the majority here. The problem is that people who fly in groups are also aware of this middle seat avoidance… and many of them try to use it to their advantage.

How, you ask?

Well, a contentious airplane booking 'hack' has been doing the rounds online. Basically, it involves a couple, or group, booking only the window and aisle seats — leaving the middle seat free. The hope is that solo flyers (like me) won't book in between them, meaning they get the entire row to themselves.

Video via Mamamia

One mum even shared her successful implementation of the hack on TikTok. Booking the aisle and window seat in two separate rows for her family of four, the group received the extra space they were hoping for when no solo flyers booked (or were sat by the airline) between them.

The comments on the video were heavily mixed. While some praised the hack, confessing to having used it themselves, others called the move "selfish".

And of course, there is always the possibility that someone will end up in the middle seat, especially if it's the only option due to a full flight. In this instance, couples often request to switch seats with the solo flyer so they can sit next to their partner.