'I'm a 56-year-old model. Here's the skincare routine I swear by.'

If you haven't heard of Kate Bell, you've most definitely seen her. She's one of Australia's most successful models with a career spanning over three decades and was Australia's first Gen X model to headline campaigns for heavy hitters in the beauty industry such as Mecca, Myer and David Jones.

For the past 37 years, Kate has worked as a full-time professional model based in Sydney, and most recently walked the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week before joining us on You Beauty's The Formula (JUST as exciting!).

Kate is also a familiar face on Mamamia, writing on the challenges and realities of being a model in her 50s, addressing issues like ageism in the fashion and beauty industry, and openly discussing how the perceptions of ageing affect her career.

Here, Kate chats about her skin journey, as well as dishing out her essential products for a bright and healthy-looking glow.

