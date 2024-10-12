Huberman, Rogan and Shetty: Are podcast gurus ruining our mental health?

There is a trio of very influential men who sit at the helm of the health and wellness space

Between them, these three men boast more than 40 million — and as a result of their global reach (not to mention wide appeal), they wield a lot of power.

Watch Andrew Huberman's morning routine for optimal performance. Post continues after video.



Video: YouTube/Chris Williamson

Jay Shetty — AKA the man who married Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — is a former Hindu monk who rose to prominence as a mental and spiritual wellness Guru after a supposed transformation through monkhood. His podcast, On Purpose, is celebrated as the world's number-one mental health podcast.

Then there's Joe Rogan, a world-famous podcaster whose podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is currently the top third in the country. He is also a martial artist, stand-up comedian, MMA commentator, co-founder of the Onnit supplement company, and former host of Fear Factor.

Lastly, Andrew Huberman is a neurologist and professor at Stanford University. He has had some major breakthroughs in understanding how our nervous system can learn new behaviours and skills. His podcast The Huberman Lab, which debuted in 2021, quickly became a hit and is often in the top 10 podcasts worldwide.