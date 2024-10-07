'I'm a fashion editor and I almost gate-kept these 20 finds under $50.'

Working in fashion can be a blessing and a curse. I lust after designer bags and shoes as much as the next person, but having proximity to high-end brands doesn't mean I can afford them.

Which is why I've become somewhat of an expert at the high-low mix; working my investment pieces and boujier items back with affordable finds. For example, on any given day I might pair the Balenciaga flatforms I splurged on (but still got for half price on Net-a-Porter) with a Target blazer and my Pilates leggings.

Some of my favourite pieces cost less than the price of a nice lunch out, like my tortoiseshell oval sunglasses from Rubi that I snapped up for 20 bucks.

Great style doesn't have to cost a lot, you just have to know what you're looking for. So before you shop, you might want to borrow my three rules of bargain hunting:

Rule 1: Even if it's inexpensive, ensure it looks expensive.

Use your eye to vet out the good bargains from the bad ones. For clothing, go for fabrications like cotton and linen-blend over polyester or rayon, and when it comes to accessories, look closely to check details like buckles won't rust after one wear or stitching won't fall apart with repeat use.