'I tried the viral lip stain that's literally everywhere right now. Here are my thoughts.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral 'peel and reveal' lip stain.

Have you seen it? Course you have! The viral lip stain is everywhere, with literally every beauty content creator giving it a whirl on TikTok. With a signature metallic purple/blue colouring, it's instantly recognisable and hands down one of the most hyped products of the year.

But is it any good? Well, that's why you have little ol' me — because I tried it so you don't have to.

Watch: Speaking of beauty, Mamamia's Alix Nicholson takes us through MCoBeauty's launch into the US. Post continues below.



Video via: Mamamia

In case you have no idea what we're talking about, it's called Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque and you can get the 'Stain & Go' formula off Amazon for between $18 to $24 (depending on which shade you go for). You can also buy it in a 'Peel & Reveal' kit with an activator spray for a deeper stain and up to 10 hours of wear.