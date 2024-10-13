LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'These 7 underrated products haven’t gone viral yet. But they should.'

Less than a decade ago the word 'viral' meant you probably had a fever and needed some Lemsip and a day or two in bed.

Now, thanks to the apps on the tiny computers we carry in our pockets, virality has taken on a whole new meaning.

Jasmin Riley, beauty editor at Adore Beauty, recently rounded up the nine most viral beauty products of 2024 and put them to the test.

Watch: Speaking of beauty, here's how to curl your hair with a straightener. Post continues below.





You know the ones. They're suddenly all over your feed. The algorithm serves you ads showing you how life-changing they are, and your mate who knows a fair bit about skincare and makeup has already recommended a dupe in your group chat.

Popular products gain that status because enough people think they're good, and the word spreads from there. But a lot also has to do with clever marketing, influencer campaigns, and a selection of the best before-and-after photos.

I think there's quite a lot of bloody brilliant products that haven't gone viral but should have. So, I've listed seven below that I believe deserve their 15 minutes.