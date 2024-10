The pitch (which has since become an actual app) was retweeted thousands of times, with hundreds of thousands of likes. In the intervening years, the once-taboo practice of bailing on plans has worked its way into the mainstream. What began as a guilty whispered confession has swelled into a roaring declaration of self-care: the joy of cancelled plans is an intoxicating elixir, and our generation is drunk on it.

It is the subject of pithy memes and catchy posts, of TikTok trends like 'bed-rotting' and 'doona days', and on one hand, this focus on pushing back against the glorification of 'busy' has been helpful.

Post-pandemic, we've been able to take our packed schedules and shake out the cobwebs; to Marie Kondo our calendars and really consider whether all the extra-curricular programs and after-work drinks and weekend coffee-dates were really sparking joy.

And while minimising overwhelm is good mental health hygiene, the flip side has been the normalisation of last-minute cancelling. We've become so focused on protecting our own time at all costs, that respect for other people's time seems to be at an all-time low.

"I would say 50 per cent of my work meetings get cancelled the day of," a friend in PR tells me, "and I get that the lines are blurred because we're having coffee catch-ups to talk general business, but sometimes I'll have driven an hour only to arrive and find a text saying they can't make it."