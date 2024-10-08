The 'October Theory' is the reason everything just feels different right now.

There's no denying October feels like a time of change.

It signals the end of our winter hibernation as daylight savings kicks in, the weather starts to warm up and we can finally walk outside without a puffer on.

With all this change in the air, you may feel a bit… different. Like there's been a shift in your energy, you've seen new opportunities arise or plot twists come into effect.

Well, it's what the internet has now coined the 'October Theory'.

What is TikTok's October Theory?

Yes, another day, another TikTok trend — but hear us out on this one.

There are a few parts to this viral theory but the first (and main) one is that October is basically seen as a second New Year.

It's a time for a complete rebirth as everyone collectively realises, "Oh, crap, there are only three months left in the year and there are a million things I haven't ticked off my list I wrote back in January".