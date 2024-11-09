'I knew something was wrong with my new man, so I paid for a background check.'

Samantha knew she should have cut him off after the first red flag. But, like so many of us have done, she ignored the warning signs. Then, one phone call changed everything.

Her story begins on the dating app Hinge.

After matching with a charismatic man, whose name she has chosen to keep anonymous, Samantha and the 36-year-old spoke for a month before at last meeting up.

Watch: A professional cleaner is accused of having an affair with neighbour's husband. Post continues after video.



Video via TikTok/@thecleanupcompany.

"On our first date, he told me he had been separated for two years and divorced for two months, which felt a little quick to me," Samantha shared with her TikTok followers.

Nevertheless, the pair had a good time, and planned a second date. It was here that Samantha would see the first of many red flags.

"We're sitting there, we're having normal conversation, and I'm joking about the fact that he is 36 — because I always find myself dating people in the age range 34 to 36. And he's like, 'Well, actually, I have to tell you something. I'm actually 39. My age is wrong on my Hinge.'"