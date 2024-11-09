'I knew something was wrong with my new man, so I paid for a background check.'

Samantha knew she should have cut him off after the first red flag. But, like so many of us have done, she ignored the warning signs. Then, one phone call changed everything.
Her story begins on the dating app Hinge.
After matching with a charismatic man, whose name she has chosen to keep anonymous, Samantha and the 36-year-old spoke for a month before at last meeting up.
Watch: A professional cleaner is accused of having an affair with neighbour's husband. Post continues after video.
"On our first date, he told me he had been separated for two years and divorced for two months, which felt a little quick to me," Samantha shared with her TikTok followers.
Nevertheless, the pair had a good time, and planned a second date. It was here that Samantha would see the first of many red flags.
"We're sitting there, we're having normal conversation, and I'm joking about the fact that he is 36 — because I always find myself dating people in the age range 34 to 36. And he's like, 'Well, actually, I have to tell you something. I'm actually 39. My age is wrong on my Hinge.'"
Top Comments
This sounds very similar to a story a friend of mine went through with the guy called Jonathan.
Thanks for sharing your story. It’s very brave of you
I'm ashamed now at 64 to say that when I was in my early twenties I did have a relationship with a married man twice my age. I knew he was married, but I believed we really had something serious, and were together over 2 years, albeit perhaps only once a week at best. His wife found out, followed us, and we finished our relationship. But we worked in the same place, and after about a year of eyes across the factory floor, ended up together again. I did truly believe he loved me, and I thought I deeply loved him too, but it was not to be and ultimately I met someone else and moved from the area. When I look back on this relationship it was very loving, but so wrong, and I am ashamed of it now. This may have affected his relationship with his wife to some extent, but they didn't separate, and I do wonder if it was something she was used to when I think about it now. He was an ex navy man - and as they say one in every port, perhaps that's all I was to him, a loving fling ....