Just 8 fun and fabulous items to make a major fashion statement.

On this week’s episode of Nothing To Wear, we unpacked the process of letting go of fashion inhibitions. Capsule wardrobes and classic pieces can make getting dressed a lot easier, but can sometimes feel a little bit... boring.

So, I had a little fun pulling together this edit of statement pieces that will make you feel great, but also get lots of wear.

We tend to opt for classic colours like black, grey or tan when it comes to outerwear, but a stylish coat in a colour offers impact, especially when the rest of your winter look is more neutral. Pastel colours are great because they almost act as a neutral and mix and match with most shades.

Nothing makes a statement quite like sequins, and you’ve probably started seeing them everywhere this season. I have a very similar skirt from H&M and I wear it with a chunky grey knit and boots, or a classic tee and trainers. It’s always about pairing sequins with the unexpected.

You know the saying, the bigger the sunnies the better the... sun protection. I love jumbo sunglass frames and feel like there’s a shape to suit any face, it’s just about playing around with different styles.

A shirt or blouse doesn't need to be boring. Play with a fancy neckline, a fun colour, or both. This one ticks both boxes — red is the colour of the season (but will always be classic) and the high neck in a satin fabric looks super fancy (just without the designer price tag).

Shoes are a great way to add a statement to your outfit. This classic Chanel-inspired style has been around for years and is absolutely here to stay. The pop of pink tweed makes them fun, while the low block heel provides enough comfort to ensure decent cost-per-base wear.

Throw on a chunky necklace and regardless of whatever else you’re wearing you’ll immediately look as though you thought the whole outfit through. I love a statement chain like this with a tee or a knit, but it also works perfectly for more formal occasions.

I dare you to carry a bag in a bright, poppy colour and then count how many compliments you get. I have one similar to this style in a statement red and it’s always a conversation starter.

I think I must have been a bowerbird in my previous life because I love anything shiny. Silver (or gold) jeans look best paired with the classics you already have in your wardrobe, so it's just one purchase that then opens up a whole new world of fun outfit possibilities.

