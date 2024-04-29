A Melbourne grandmother was allegedly attacked in broad daylight. The man has been released.

Right now a grandmother is in hospital with bleeding on the brain and a broken shoulder.

Both she, and her daughter, were knocked unconscious on a Saturday afternoon in mid-April in the carpark of Melbourne Zoo.

The man who allegedly attacked them is currently out in the community, despite punching the 44- and 72-year-old repeatedly until they blacked out.

Their offence? They were waiting to reverse park into a vacant spot at the same time as a 42-year-old man and his family (a woman and two kids).

Allegedly, he tried to push in. The result was the two cars scraping against eachother in a minor crash.

Watch the 9News report on the incident.



Video via 9News

In an attempt to avoid conflict, Shin (who does not want her last name known), drove her mother and two young kids to another section of the carpark, but the man followed her. He allegedly started taking photos of her four-year-old daughter.

Speaking to 9News, Shin says she told him to "stop taking photos of my daughter," before he started punching her in the face.

When she woke up on the bitumen of the busy car park, her daughter was sitting in her pram screaming and her elderly mother was also lying injured on the ground.