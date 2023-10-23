'Unleashed a tsunami of racism.' Indigenous leaders' open letter to Australians.

Indigenous 'yes' campaign leaders have broken their silence over the October 14 referendum, describing the result as "shameful".

An unsigned, open letter released on Sunday said that after a week of silence, they were speaking out to respond to the majority of Australians who voted against the proposal to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution.

"In refusing our peoples' right to be heard on matters that affect us, Australia chose to make itself less liberal and less democratic," the statement read. "It is clear no reform of the constitution that includes our peoples will ever succeed. This is the bitter lesson from 14 October."

The latest count from the October 14 referendum shows the national 'no' vote at 60.69 per cent and 'yes' at 39.31 per cent. Every state turned down the proposal, with the ACT the only jurisdiction to back the 'yes' case. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the disappointment of 'yes' campaigners but said Australia's choice must be respected. "We respect the outcomes in our democracy and I have done that," he told reporters in Perth on Friday.

Sunday's statement, which did not name its specific authors, said there was nothing positive to be taken from the referendum result. Post-referendum commentary absolving 'no' voters was expected, it said, in the usual kind of post-election approval or praise of the electorate. "The truth is that the majority of Australians have committed a shameful act whether knowingly or not, and there is nothing positive to be interpreted from it," it said. There was little that could be done after the federal opposition announced it was opposing the voice, the letter stated. "The support for the referendum collapsed from the moment Liberal and National Party leaders, Mr Dutton and Mr Littleproud, chose to oppose the Voice to Parliament proposal after more than a decade of bipartisan support."