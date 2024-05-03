LEIGH CAMPBELL: '3 of my favourite Kmart beauty products (that are under $6).’

I'm always at Kmart.

Okay, not always. I don't live there, but I head in-store or order online at least once a week.

I have a four-year-old who loves crafts and has a birthday party to attend nearly every weekend, so gifts are required. I also love a bargain in general so I’m always on the lookout for cheap but excellent purchases like my favourite seam-free crop top and designer jug dupe.

Before I go any further, this isn't an ad for Kmart, I promise. I just know a lot of people are feeling the cost-of-living pressure right now, and it's also so handy to be able to pick up almost anything you need from one store.

This week Erin put her face on the line when she road-tested the Kmart foundation that’s receiving a huge amount of hype on social media. I was so curious because I hadn't tried it yet and was keen to hear her expert opinion.

But I have tried a lot of makeup from Kmart. After chucking Lego and winter socks in my basket I often find myself at the beauty aisles near the register picking out a product or two to trial.