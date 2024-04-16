On Saturday, 3 people had a drink at a health retreat. One is now dead, the other 2 hospitalised.

A woman has died and two more people are in hospital after consuming a drink at a retreat in regional Victoria.

The death of the 53-year-old at a wellness centre in the town of Clunes is being probed by detectives from the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit. Officers are examining whether the drink contained mushrooms.

Victoria Police were called at around midnight Sunday, April 14, and believe the Ringwood North woman became ill after consuming a drink.

"It's believed a woman was at a retreat on Fraser St when she became ill after ingesting a drink just after 12am," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The 53-year-old Ringwood North woman died at the scene. Investigations remain ongoing and police will prepare a report for the Coroner."

Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to the Clunes property at 11.55pm on Saturday and took two other people to Ballarat Base Hospital.

According to the Herald Sun, the deceased woman and her two friends are thought to have crushed up magic mushrooms and consumed them in a drink at the Soul Barn Creative Wellbeing Centre late on Saturday night. The 53-year-old died at the premises in the early hours of Sunday morning, while the two others were taken to hospital. They were kept for observation until Tuesday, when a Grampians Health spokeswoman said both were discharged.

The retreat describes itself on social media as an alternative and holistic health service. It advertises multiple services, including facials using "wild foraged plants".

On Friday night, the retreat hosted an event with a psychic medium, during which guests were given a chance to "ask questions of the spirit communicators".

A planned event described as "sound healing" was cancelled on Sunday.

The owner of the retreat has been contacted for comment.

The death comes less than two weeks after the health department issued an alert that poisonous mushrooms were growing across the state of Victoria, including the infamous death cap mushrooms, and another fungi, yellow-staining mushrooms, that is almost indistinguishable from safe, store-bought mushrooms.