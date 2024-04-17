LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $29 glowy primer I like better than a cult $70 one.'

In 2024, the beauty market is positively bursting with jazzy dupes. If there's a spendy product you love but you just can't justify the price, chances are there's a more affordable version on the market that's often just as good (if not better).

The drawback? They're not all created equal. And often you might hear someone raving about the best makeup dupe or skincare dupe on social media, only to buy it and find out it's a total flop.

Sigh.

And while a lot of these dupes might be pretty affordable — a lot of crappy products can add up to one very expensive sack of disappointments.

But, look. That's why you've got us! Cute little us.

Watch: Here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Because on a recent episode on the You Beauty podcast, our very own beauty wizard Leigh Campbell shared the affordable illuminating base product she's been loving — and it turns out she actually likes it more than the original.

We love it when that happens!