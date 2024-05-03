2 whistleblowers warned Boeing airplanes aren't safe. Both are now dead.





The aerospace company Boeing is in the hot seat at the moment following a series of concerning plane incidents and the deaths of two whistleblowers.

Two men were testifying against Boeing — alleging management ignored their complaints of serious manufacturing quality defects and safety issues. Now both are dead.

Joshua 'Josh' Dean was a former quality auditor at Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

He said he had noticed safety issues and manufacturing defects during an audit of his on Boeing's 737 MAX, adding that he had flagged his concerns with Spirit in late 2022.

Dean was fired by Spirit in 2023. He subsequently filed a complaint with the US' Department of Labor and the Federal Aviation Administration, alleging that his termination was in retaliation for raising safety concerns. In his complaint he said there was "serious and gross misconduct by senior quality management of the 737 production line" at Spirit. Dean became the first Boeing whistleblower.

Watch: The Boeing whistleblowers' testimonies. Post continues below.

By all reports, Dean had been in decent health up until two weeks ago. He was 45 years old and his family said he was in good spirits and lived a healthy lifestyle.