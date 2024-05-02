Fashion’s most memeable 'night of nights': How to tune into the 2024 Met Gala in Australia.

Fashion’s 'biggest night'’ is looming ahead of us, with an array of Anna Wintour-vetted celebrities set to walk the 60 steps of Met Gala's red carpet this May.

From wondering what on earth the gala’s eternal princess Blake Lively will don for the event, to musing about how co-chairs Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour, and Zendaya will manage the night, there is endless viewing entertainment on the live feed.

It’s also an opportunity to catch a first-hand glimpse of all the soon-to-be-memed moments and wildest fits to grace the event.

Without further ado, this is all the information Aussies need to know about tuning into the Met Gala from home.

When is the Met Gala?

Image: Getty