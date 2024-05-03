When Alex Dyson's mum died of breast cancer, she left him a recording. He just played it on his podcast.

Radio legends Alex Dyson and Matt Okine have released an emotional dedication to their mothers who both died in their younger years.

On their podcast Matt & Alex - All Day Breakfast, the hosts said this episode would be a little different.

"We are a week away from Mother's Day," Alex began. "Both of our mothers died quite young and both from breast cancer, coincidentally."

Both men lost their mothers: Matt when he was 12 and Alex when he was four years old. Matt revealed that when they started working together on triple j, this shared experience was "one of the first things we bonded over."

Alex then gave a special dedication to his mum, Helen Dyson, as he revealed that he's now the same age she was when she passed away in 1993.

"What I'm about to play for you is probably the most personal piece of audio imaginable. I, myself, have only listened to it one time," Alex began.

"It is a cassette tape that my mum recorded before she passed away... I'm really proud of her and so I wanted to tell as many people about that as possible."

Alex then played the audio which began with his mother telling him and his sister, "I just want to say how much I love you both and how scared I am that I won't be able to be with you and you won't remember me."

